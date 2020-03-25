Karnataka sees 10 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 51, here are the details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday, Karnataka's tally now stands at 51. This includes one death and three who were discharged in the last few days.

Here are the details of the ten new cases:

A 37 year-old woman and resident of Chitradurga who had a history of travel to Guyana and arrived in Bengaluru via Delhi on March 20. She has been hospitalized in Davangere.

A 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who had a history of travel to Brazil and Argentina and arrived in the city on March 19. He has been isolated and is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital in Bengaluru.

A 59-year-old woman who is the wife of the 63-year-old and travelled with him. She is also being treated in Bengaluru.

A 26-year-old man and resident of Bengaluru who had a history of travel to Spain and arrived in Bengaluru via Dubai on March 14.

He was accompanied by another man from Bengaluru who also tested positive.

A 63-year-old woman from Bengaluru with a travel history to Athens and London. She arrived in the city on March 18.

Her 69-year-old husband who also travelled with her.

A 9-year-old girl from Bengaluru who is the daughter of a man who tested positive earlier. He had arrived from the Netherlands on March 19.

A 7-year-old girl who is also a daughter of ths same patient.

A 34-year-old man from Udupi who returned from Dubai on March 18. He has been isolated in a designated hospital in Udupi.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the state are in Bengaluru with 32.