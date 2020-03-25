STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

U-turn: CM shuts Indira Canteens, no alternative

Though a key festival in Karnataka, people have been asked to stay off the roads and support the government’s initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

People line up outside the Indira Canteen at Majestic for free meals on Tuesday morning, in Bengaluru | pandarinath b

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he announced free food for the urban poor at Indira Canteens during the COVID_19 outbreak, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a u-turn. Pointing out that crowding increases the risk of transmission, the CM on Tuesday ordered a lockdown of the canteens, without providing an alternative for the poor.

“We saw crowding at Indira Canteens after announcement of free food. At times of an epidemic, we cannot allow it. It’s impossible to keep it open. We will have to make changes in our announcement. Till March 31, people will have to bear with it,” the CM said when asked about what those who cannot afford to buy food are to do.

Daily wage workers and the homeless have been hit hard with closure of establishments and all commercial activities. In a bid to ensure that the economically-weak do not go hungry, the government had decided to provide free food at Indira Canteens. However, on Tuesday, the government decided against it without providing an alternative. As of Tuesday evening, the CM’s office told TNIE that a meeting with BBMP officials was being held to decide on distribution of food to the poor.

“We are contemplating distributing food packets through the police, government officials and volunteers who are on beat or set up sanitised distribution centres with regulations on distancing,” said a source from the CM’s office.

Meanwhile, the CM appealed to the public to celebrate a low-key Ugadi. Though a key festival in Karnataka, people have been asked to stay off the roads and support the government’s initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Canteens
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp