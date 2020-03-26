Mysuru man with no travel history or contact with COVID-19 patients tests positive

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 35-year-old man from Mysuru who had no foreign travel history or contact history with COVID-19 patients tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said the patient is currently being treated at the designated COVID hospital in the district.

The patient worked in the quality assurance section of a noted pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and is said to have been in contact with many health care professionals. Health officials have traced seven primary contacts of the patient who are currently under house quarantine.

Dr B G Prakash, joint director, communicable diseases, health and family welfare department, informed The New Indian Express that the patient had bilateral pneumonia and was tested for COVID-19 as per the revised guidelines.

Meanwhile, Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan in a social media post said that he has given standing instructions to the DC and Tahsildar on this case and the factory has been shut down. “The entire factory and surrounding area is to be sanitised,” he said.

This is the third confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Mysuru district.