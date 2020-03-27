Christian Coalition for Health backs govt efforts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Christian Coalition for Health (CCH), in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, extended its support as the country gears up to face the coronavirus challenge. Fr Dr Mathew Abraham, C.Ss.R, president of CCH, and director-general of the Catholic Health Association of India, and stated that the coalition will work to fight this pandemic. The group has over 1,000 hospitals and over 60,000 inpatient beds across the country.

The letter, also signed by Dr Priya John, general secretary, Christian Medical Association of India, and Dr Sunil Gokavi, executive director, Emmanuel Hospital Association, informed the PM of the preparations by member hospitals, which are already working with local healthcare officials. Hospitals situated in remote areas are preparing masks out of cloth and PPE out of large plastic bags as protective gear for healthcare workers, the letter said. Anuvinda Varkey, executive director of CCH, and Fr George Kannanthanam, national secretary of CHAI, will be the coordinators for this initiative.