Deliver essentials at doorsteps: Shettar

District in-charge minister Jagadish Shettar directed the district administration to make sure that a large number of people avoid gathering at shops selling essential commodities.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: District in-charge minister Jagadish Shettar directed the district administration to make sure that a large number of people avoid gathering at shops selling essential commodities.

At a meeting with MLAs and district officers here on Thursday, Shettar said such crowds can be avoided if essentials were delivered to people’s doorsteps.

With regard to the government’s decision to set up a lab for testing throat swabs here, Shettar said he had spoken to medical education minister K Sudhakar and that the lab would be set up shortly. Shettar asked officials to ensure essential equipment and facilities were available.

“The local administration should send a proposal to the government if things are needed,” he added.

