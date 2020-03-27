DyCM Ashwath Narayan, top cop clash over police action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A heated argument between DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao is said to have taken place during Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s meeting on Thursday evening. Ashwath Narayan is said to have pulled up the police commissioner for his men assaulting street vendors and small shopkeepers.

“You are making things difficult for small shopkeepers, while you give a free pass to big e-commerce players for whatever you have received in return,” Narayan is said to have alleged. Rao, who took offence to the allegation, is said to have vehemently denied it in strong words. The tiff reportedly took place in front of Yediyurappa. Rao is then said to have left the meeting in a huff.