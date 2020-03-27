STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC extends all interim orders, bail orders for 1 month

Due to the difficult situation in the state owing to the lockdown, the Karnataka High Court issued directions to aid people.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the difficult situation in the state owing to the lockdown, the Karnataka High Court issued directions to aid people. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna held a special sitting at the CJ’s residence at 10 pm on March 24. Noting that litigants should not suffer due to being unable to approach courts, the bench said that all interim orders passed by the high court, district courts, civil courts, family courts, industrial tribunals and all other tribunals in the state, over which the HC has power of superintendence, which are to expire within a one month from March 24, 2020, will continue to operate for a period of a month.

“We, however, make it clear that those interim orders, which are not of a limited duration and are to operate till further orders will remain unaffected”, the bench said. The bench also said if the criminal courts in the state granted bail orders or anticipatory bail for a limited period, which are to expire in a month from March 24, the said orders will stand extended for a period of one month.

