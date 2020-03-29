STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 scare: Students from Nagaland denied entry at Mysuru supermarket

They stood in the queue for about 25 minutes and when their turn came, they were denied entry inside the store by the staff and security, alleging that they were not Indians.

Screenshot of Instagram video of the incident.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: At the time when there is an increase in reports of people from north-east being subjected to racial abuse, a fresh incident has been reported in Mysuru, where two students who went to a supermarket to purchase grocery were denied entry inside the store.

Yokai Johny Konyak and Ali Meren, students from Nagaland who are pursuing a degree at a college in Mysuru went to a supermarket at JLB road to purchase grocery on Sunday. They stood in the queue for about 25 minutes and when their turn came, they were denied entry inside the store by the staff and security, alleging that they were not Indians.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Yokai Johny Konyak said, “I and my friend were offended with the response of the staff but did not argue with them. We instead showed our Aadhar card to prove that we were from northeast India and were college students, but still, they did not allow us inside. We left the place without purchasing the groceries.”

The duo managed to record the incident on their cellphone and posted it on Instagram, which has gone viral. “The world is fighting with pandemic together, nobody should sleep without food. Whether it be Indian, foreigner or northeastern or whatever, remember we are humans first and underneath every skin colour or face runs the same blood that is red,” Konyak, posted in his Instagram profile along with the video.

TNIE brought this to the notice of deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar who has assured to look into the issue.

