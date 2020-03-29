STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No groceries, but milk exempted in Dakshina Kannada

District minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that unlike Saturday, the supply of milk will not be affected on Sunday.

Mangaluru wears a deserted look amid the total lockdown on Saturday | RAJESHSHETTY BALLALBAGH

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Though groceries, milk and other essential supplies are exempted during the nationwide lockdown, in Dakshina Kannada, groceries and milk supply was stopped on Saturday. This is in view of the rising positive cases of COVID- 19 in neighbouring Kasargod district.

Milk will be supplied on Sunday, though groceries will not be exempted. A decision to this effect was taken after a meeting was held in the DC’s office where public representatives and top officials were present.

District minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that unlike Saturday, the supply of milk will not be affected on Sunday. Also, medical shops, supply of newspapers, LPG cylinders and fuel will be exempted from the total lockdown.

He also said that they are holding discussions with over 300 traders in the city with regard to door-to-door delivery of groceries in the district and it will be finalised soon. The minister said the cops have been told not to stop trucks from entering and exiting the state. However, he said, ambulances from across the border will not be allowed to enter Karnataka.

