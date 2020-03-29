STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soliga tribals run out of food, desperate for vehicles

They had migrated from Chamarajnagar to work in coffee estates of Kodagu, K’taka-Kerala border

Published: 29th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Soliga tribals stranded at a village in Kodagu district | EXPRESS

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: They don’t have work or wages. They are running out of food. They cannot go back to their native place, because no transportation is available. They cannot call up anyone as there is no mobile network. This sums up the situation of around 200 Soliga tribals stranded at coffee estates of Kodagu and Karnataka-Kerala border. They had migrated from tribal Hadis of Chamarajnagar after Sankranti to work in coffee estates.

Many of them are unlettered and have no access to television or any other source of information to understand the gravity of the situation they are in, following the coronavirus outbreak. Dasegowda, a tribal from Lokanaalli in Hanur taluk in Chamarajnagar district, said his group of 20 members, stranded at Vonti Angadi village near Madikeri, is desperate for someone to arrange transportation or provide foodgrains. He said they have not been able to get any help as they are out of mobile network coverage area and could not reach out to government officials to seek food.

Gowda appealed to the district administrations of Chamarajnagar and Kodagu to help them return to their villages. Somanna, another member of the group, said the owners of coffee estates where they worked washed their hands of the situation once the government declared a 21-day lockdown. They did not bother to provide them with food for a few days, he said.

He said many other migrant tribals stranded in Madikeri, Virajpet and other places are in a similar situation. The tribals said the delay in the distribution of foodgrains under the public distribution system made them migrate to coffee estates for earning a living till the onset of monsoon. However, tribal leader Bommaiah has managed to bring the situation of the migrants to the notice of government officials in Chamrajnagar and Kodagu districts. Two groups are given foodgrains at Srimangala and Suntikuppa villages, he said. But others are not as lucky.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soliga tribals COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp