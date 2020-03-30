STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All primary contacts of 65-year-old coronavirus victim test negative in Karnataka

As almost all the primary contacts of 65-year-old COVID-19 victim tested negative with reports came in from ICMR NIV Bengaluru, the administration was surprised.

The oldest is a 53-year-old person from Tiptur who has tested negative and the remaining ten are between 22 and 45, all from Tumakuru city.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As almost all the primary contacts of 65-year-old COVID-19 victim tested negative with reports came in from ICMR NIV Bengaluru, the administration was surprised.

For the time being, it gave a relief to the residents of Tumakuru especially Sira town which was declared a ‘red zone’. As many as 13 persons had travelled with the victim to New Delhi, stayed at Jamia Masjid for five days and returned on March 14.

The oldest is a 53-year-old person from Tiptur who has tested negative and the remaining ten are between 22 and 45, all from Tumakuru city. With no symptoms, the 10 have been shifted to a quarantine home from the isolation centre at the District General Hospital. The other one from Nagamangala in Mandya district is 60 years old and is yet to be traced.

Most of the family members of the victim too have tested negative but have been advised quarantine for 14 days.

One of the persons aged around 40 years who had traveled with the victim from Tumakuru to New Delhi in ‘Samparka Kranti’ Express train told TNIE that he along with another person had traveled in S3 compartment whereas the victim and others were in S6.

