Follow government guidelines, keep yourself safe from COVID-19

Dr Murali Srinivas By

Express News Service

First and foremost, there is absolutely no reason to panic. COVID 19 is an infection caused by SARS-Cov-2 virus and most of the patients recover completely. If all of us take adequate measures, we can prevent it. We should know about the illness, take measures to prevent us from getting infected and help contain its spread. The government is doing everything to protect us. The three-week lockdown should help in containing the disease. Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath and muscle aches.

Let’s be responsible

It is time we take responsibility in keeping ourselves safe. Right now, self-isolation and social distancing are the key.Social gatherings, shaking hands and physical contact we can and should avoid. Maintain at least one metre distance from others. Avoid frequent visits outside home and complete all purchases in the same visit. Wash your hands with soap and water after returning home and avoid visitors.Quarantine yourself for 14 days after any international travel and consult a doctor if you develop symptoms. Isolate/quarantine yourself for the stipulated time. Whenever you have an illness, like fever or cough, isolate yourself, wear a mask and seek medical help.The ones at higher risk are those who are over 65 years of age, and with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and chronic respiratory disease.

Steps to prevent COVID-19

Since it is a respiratory infection, the virus mainly spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Cough into a flexed elbow or use a tissue and throw it into a closed dustbin. If you are unwell, consult a doctor, wear a mask and isolate yourself till you get cured completely.Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub for at least 20 seconds. A person may get infected by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touch their own nose, mouth or eyes.

Other measures

Periodically disinfect and clean frequently touched surfaces like door knobs, handles,etc. Remember that all those infected are not symptomatic and it is possible that they can spread the disease to others. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Dr Murali Srinivas

Regional Chief of Clinical Services and Consultant Neurology