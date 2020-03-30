Four poachers nabbed, camera traps come to Karnataka officials’ help

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest department officials caught four poachers and seized their weapons in the Antarasanthe Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday night.

“I was going through camera trap images on Friday morning and found them entering the forest with a gun. I rushed to the spot with field staff. While we were arresting the accused, one ran away. Search for the fifth person is on,” said a BTR official.

Venkate Gowda, Mahadevappa, Puttaswamy Nayaka and Ganesh, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday afternoon. Maachi Venkata is absconding.

BTR Director Balachandra told The New Sunday Express that the accused admitted to entering the forest for a hunt. Though they claim this was their first attempt, information obtained so far suggests otherwise.

The four nabbed on Friday are the first poachers caught this year in this range and in Bandipur reserve.

Officials said that forests are under increased threat as people take advantage of the lock down. A senior forest department official said directions have been issued to increase patrolling and hire more people on payment of daily wages to intensify patrolling, especially at night.