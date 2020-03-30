STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four poachers nabbed, camera traps come to Karnataka officials’ help

Forest department officials caught four poachers and seized their weapons in the Antarasanthe Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday night.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest department officials caught four poachers and seized their weapons in the Antarasanthe Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday night.

“I was going through camera trap images on Friday morning and found them entering the forest with a gun. I rushed to the spot with field staff. While we were arresting the accused, one ran away. Search for the fifth person is on,” said a BTR official.

Venkate Gowda, Mahadevappa, Puttaswamy Nayaka and Ganesh, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday afternoon. Maachi Venkata is absconding.

BTR Director Balachandra told The New Sunday Express that the accused admitted to entering the forest for a hunt. Though they claim this was their first attempt, information obtained so far suggests otherwise.
The four nabbed on Friday are the first poachers caught this year in this range and in Bandipur reserve.

Officials said that forests are under increased threat as people take advantage of the lock down. A senior forest department official said directions have been issued to increase patrolling and hire more people on payment of daily wages to intensify patrolling, especially at night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp