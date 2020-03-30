STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government reaches out to stranded tribals, provides food

The state government has reached out to tribals from Chamarajnagar stranded in Kodagu and provided them with food.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The state government has reached out to tribals from Chamarajnagar stranded in Kodagu and provided them with food.Tribal development officials supplied 8 kg of ragi, wheat, sugar, jaggery, dal, horse gram, green gram, eggs, ghee and edible oil to the families of the migrant labourers.

The measure followed a report on ‘Soliga tribals of Chamarajnagar running out of food and desperate for vehicles to go back home’, published in TNSE.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol took up the matter with social welfare officials and directed them to contact the tribals and provide them with essentials. He, however, said they could not be shifted back to Chamarajnagar because of the ongoing lockdown.

Chamarajnagar District Minister Suresh Kumar directed DC Annies Kanmani Joy to provide foodgrains to the migrant labourers, following which the supply was ensured.

Tribesman Dasegowda confirmed that officials visited interior villages of Kodagu and supplied foodgrains to the labourers.  The tribals, who had migrated to Kodagu to work in coffee estates, have been stranded there.

Kodagu District Minister V Somanna said, “I will meet the people on Tuesday and reassure them that the government will stand by them.”

