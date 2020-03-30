Karnataka schools demanding fees for 2020-21 may face criminal cases, warns minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints by parents, the minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar warned schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and state board against collecting fees and donations from students for the 2020-21 academic year, warning of legal consequences including criminal cases.

"Some private education institutions are insisting on payment fees in April and May, and sending reminders to parents through SMS, warning of fines for delayed payments. The department of public instruction has issued a circular that the admission process and collection of fee for the year 2020-21 for students continuing in the same school shall be postponed till the next order in view of the COVID-19 crisis," said the minister.

"Any institution violating the government order will be held accountable under Education Act which includes fines, cancelling the recognition of the institution, a criminal case under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1887 and CRPC. Hence private education institutions must postpone admission and fee collection process for 2020-21 including students continuing in the school till next government order is publish," he added.

As for the schools that have already announced deadlines, he said they must withdraw and suspend the circulars they have sent out till the next government order announcing the date. A new date for fee payment will be announced by the government soon and the schools cannot set it at their discretion, he warned.

In a recent order, the department had already ordered schools to defer their admissions for the year 2020-2021 until further notice.

Leave extended for teachers

The state government has also extended the leave granted to primary and high school teachers until April 11. In an earlier order, teachers were allowed to work from home until March 31. However, they are directed not to leave their base.