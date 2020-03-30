STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka schools demanding fees for 2020-21 may face criminal cases, warns minister

In a recent order, the department had already ordered schools to defer their admissions for the year 2020-2021 until further notice.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints by parents, the minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar warned schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and state board against collecting fees and donations from students for the 2020-21 academic year, warning of legal consequences including criminal cases.

"Some private education institutions are insisting on payment fees in April and May, and sending reminders to parents through SMS, warning of fines for delayed payments. The department of public instruction has issued a circular that the admission process and collection of fee for the year 2020-21 for students continuing in the same school shall be postponed till the next order in view of the COVID-19 crisis," said the minister.

"Any institution violating the government order will be held accountable under Education Act which includes fines, cancelling the recognition of the institution, a criminal case under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1887 and CRPC. Hence private education institutions must postpone admission and fee collection process for 2020-21 including students continuing in the school till next government order is publish," he added.

As for the schools that have already announced deadlines, he said they must withdraw and suspend the circulars they have sent out till the next government order announcing the date. A new date for fee payment will be announced by the government soon and the schools cannot set it at their discretion, he warned.

In a recent order, the department had already ordered schools to defer their admissions for the year 2020-2021 until further notice.

Leave extended for teachers

The state government has also extended the leave granted to primary and high school teachers until April 11. In an earlier order, teachers were allowed to work from home until March 31. However, they are directed not to leave their base.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru School fees Karnataka Suresh Kumar
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp