10 booked for violating quarantine guidelines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To send out a strong message to those violating home quarantine guidelines, cases were registered against 10 persons who travelled from Bengaluru to their village in Yadgir district in North Karnataka, without informing authorities.

“Nobody can dodge the long arm of the law. Ten persons, who were under home-quarantine in Bengaluru and escaped to their native, were arrested and a case has been registered against them at Gurumitkal (in Yadgir) police station,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted.

According to the senior IAS officer, all 10 were primary contacts of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and were asked to stay at home. After they left to their hometown, authorities tracked them down and put them at an institutional quarantine facility in Yadgir. They were working in Bengaluru as domestic helps and daily wage workers, and had travelled to their village before the lockdown was enforced.

The officer said action will be initiated against them for not only risking their lives, but also putting others at risk. The state has formed 900 teams, comprising two officials each, to be in touch with those under quarantine, and 50 Home Quarantine Enforcement squads have also been formed.