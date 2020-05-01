14 in a day: Super spread in Belagavi’s tiny taluk

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Covid-19 crisis in Belagavi has worsened, as a drastic rise in the number of cases in this ‘Red Zone’ district on Thursday put the official machinery in a tizzy. The tally of Covid-19 cases

in the Belagavi district shot up to 69, which is the third highest in the state, with 14 cases being added in a single day, on Thursday.

Even as the spread of the coronavirus remains under control within Belagavi city limits, Hirebagewadi – located 20 km from the city – has alone registered 36 cases. The tiny taluk, off the Golden Quadrilateral, is virtually struggling to wriggle out of the crisis, even as the administration is leaving no stone unturned to quarantine as many primary and secondary contacts of the affected patients as possible, in a desperate bid to contain the virus’ spread.

Of the 11 Covid-19 cases registered at Hirebagewadi on Thursday, five are women, while one is a minor girl. Three other cases were recorded at Hukkeri taluk, where two are minor girls, while the third case involves a 75-year-old woman. According to official sources, 10 Covid-19 patients have so far been discharged in Belagavi after they were fully cured, and tested negative for the virus, while one patient from the district has died.

