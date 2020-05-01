STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Buy produce from farmers, give to needy for free: Siddaramaiah

Opposition party leaders have warned the government of taking to the streets in protest if it fails to help those in distress due to the 40-day lockdown.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition party leaders have warned the government of taking to the streets in protest if it fails to help those in distress due to the 40-day lockdown. Leaders of the Congress, JDS and representatives of farmers’ associations on Thursday discussed problems faced by citizens, and have decided to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

“This is not election politics - our only objective is to help farmers, those working in unorganised sectors and others hit by the lockdown. We will submit a memorandum to the CM with a list of demands. If the government fails to help those in distress, we will hit the streets and protest,” said Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

“As per government information, in a total of 64,340 hectares, a yield of 17.38 lakh tonnes of vegetables is expected, and in 1.93 lakh hectares, yield of around 32.55 lakh tonnes of fruits is expected. Farmers are suffering huge losses,” he said.

The government had earlier announced that it will procure agricultural produce from farmers, but leaders of farmers’ associations say this is yet to take off. Senior JDS leaders HD Revanna and Bandeppa Kashempur, former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, Opposition leader in the legislative council SR Patil, CPIM leader Nagaraju, farmers’ associations leaders Kodihalli Chandrasekhar, Kurubur Shantakumar and others attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp