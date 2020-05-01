Govt hikes fees for PG medical courses 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has revised admission fees for post-graduation (PG) courses in the private medical/dental colleges for the academic year 2020-2021. In an order dated April 24, the medical education department set the fees for private medical and dental colleges (KPCF, KRLMPCA and AMPCK).

Admission fee for each PG seat under private quota is Rs 11,34,705 (clinical,) Rs. 2,83,677 (para- clinical) and Rs 1,42,698 (pre-clinical). Each seat under government quota for post-graduation courses is Rs 6,98,280 (clinical), Rs 1,74,570 (para-clinical) and Rs 87,286 (pre-clinical).

The fees for post-graduation in dental courses under private quota is Rs 6,05,176 per seat and under government quota is Rs 3,57,076.The admission fee for seats of post-graduation courses in government autonomous medical/dental colleges is unchanged. The government retained the fee which was fixed for the academic year 2019-2020 for the 2020-2021 also.