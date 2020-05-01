Karnataka sees sudden surge in cases, toll touches 22

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a brief respite which saw fewer Covid-19 cases being reported from Karnataka, the state witnessed a sudden surge of 32 new cases on Thursday. The total count now is 567. In addition, the state saw its 22nd Covid-19 death, of a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, who was the neighbour of two patients who had succumbed to Covid-19 last week. She suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and pneumonia, along with a history of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and diabetes.

Of the 32 cases on Thursday, 14 were from two areas — Hirebagewadi and Hukkeri — in Belagavi district. Most of these are secondary contacts of patients. Meanwhile, seven new cases emerged from Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura. By Thursday afternoon, two males had tested positive in Padarayanapura. By the evening, five contacts of Patient 292 also tested positive – who include a 15-year-old male, 60-year-old female, 4-year-old female, 16-year-old female, and a 13-year-old female – taking the count to 27 in this locality alone.

Another case of a 63-year-old male with SARI symptoms, was reported from the Deepanjalinagar ward Bengaluru, while the city saw two other cases — that of a 35-year-old male, who was the contact of Patient 281, and a 64-year-old female with an Influenza-like illness. From the other parts of Karnataka, two positive cases were reported from Vijayapura.

Other cases include a 65-year-old female from Tumakuru, a 69-year-old male from Davanagere with SARI symptoms; a 58-year-old female from Dakshina Kannada, who was the contact of Patient 501; and a 35-year-old female from Kalaburagi, who was the contact of Patient 314.