STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees sudden surge in cases, toll touches 22

After a brief respite which saw fewer Covid-19 cases being reported from Karnataka, the state witnessed a sudden surge of 32 new cases on Thursday.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a brief respite which saw fewer Covid-19 cases being reported from Karnataka, the state witnessed a sudden surge of 32 new cases on Thursday. The total count now is 567. In addition, the state saw its 22nd Covid-19 death, of a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, who was the neighbour of two patients who had succumbed to Covid-19 last week. She suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and pneumonia, along with a history of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and diabetes.

Of the 32 cases on Thursday, 14 were from two areas — Hirebagewadi and Hukkeri — in Belagavi district. Most of these are secondary contacts of patients. Meanwhile, seven new cases emerged from Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura. By Thursday afternoon, two males had tested positive in Padarayanapura. By the evening, five contacts of Patient 292 also tested positive – who include a 15-year-old male, 60-year-old female, 4-year-old female, 16-year-old female, and a 13-year-old female – taking the count to 27 in this locality alone.

Another case of a 63-year-old male with SARI symptoms, was reported from the Deepanjalinagar ward Bengaluru, while the city saw two other cases — that of a 35-year-old male, who was the contact of Patient 281, and a 64-year-old female with an Influenza-like illness. From the other parts of Karnataka, two positive cases were reported from Vijayapura. 

Other cases include a 65-year-old female from Tumakuru, a 69-year-old male from Davanagere with SARI symptoms; a 58-year-old female from Dakshina Kannada, who was the contact of Patient 501; and a 35-year-old female from Kalaburagi, who was the contact of Patient 314.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp