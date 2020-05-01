Private PUC colleges instructed not to hike fee in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After curtailing a fee hike in schools, the government on Thursday, also kept private Pre University Colleges on a tight leash in terms of annual fees.The director of Department Of Pre-University Education, sent out a circular in which said, in wake of the COVID19 virus and the lockdown, parents are facing financial issues, hence private colleges are instructed not to increase their fees for the academic year 2020-21. Additionally, they are given autonomy to reduce the fees compared to last year.

For teaching fees, the managments are asked to keep in mind the order of the department on July 24, 2019, the rest of the fees should be as per the 2019-20 admission guidelines while Government and aided PUC College fees should be pegged at the same as the previous year 2019-20, as per the circular.

"Parents wanting to pay the fees in installments should be allowed to do so, and those who are unable to pay should not be forced. In case of complaints about the same, disciplanary action will be taken against the said college," it added.

PU Colleges have also been instructed not to force students entering second PUC to be physically present during admission process, and no pressure should be put on them for paying fees.

Putting an end to the confusion of students, the department has instructed that results of first PUC students for the academic year 2019-20 can be declared on May 5. However, the results must not be displayed on the notice board, but should be sent to the students on their phones or by email. And by no means should colleges must encourage students to come to their premises to check for results. This is applicable for colleges in green zone districts as well.

The department will inform about the supplementary examination first PUC students