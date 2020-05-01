Relief for motorists: HC permits police to release seized vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted jurisdictional police to release vehicles that were seized for violating lockdown norms, subject to payment of fines, within Bengaluru city limits.

In the interlocutory application filed seeking permission of the court, the state government pleaded that around 35,000 vehicles have been seized for violation of lockdown.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said the seized vehicles should be released subject to fine of Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 500 for two and three-wheelers. In addition, vehicle owners should execute a bond as required under Section 102(3) of CrPc.

The cases registered against owners, however, will continue. The state has to file similar application for permission to release vehicles in other cities.

Covid monitoring panel will be counter-productive: HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of public interest litigation filed by the Advocates’ Forum for Constructive Social Work (A Focus), Dharwad, regarding research on COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that the state and Centre are aware of the need to conduct research. If experts volunteer, “we are sure the governments will consider it,” they said.

Courts to be shut till May 16

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has extended the period of closure of all courts till May 16 from May 3 earlier. A notification issued by Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar on Thursday stated that only a skeletal staff would attend office. As notified earlier, the principal bench in Bengaluru and benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi as well as district, family and labour courts, industrial tribunals will hear urgent matters through video conference.