As cases rise, babus rush to Belagavi epicentre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 situation worsening with three fresh cases registered in Belagavi district, the official machinery rushed to Hirebagewadi, the epicentre, and took stock of the situation on Friday. While 14 cases were recorded at Hirebagewadi on Thursday, three fresh cases were reported at Kudchi in Raibag taluk, taking the total number to 72, which includes 10 patients already discharged and one dead. Official sources said that a large number of suspects from containment zones have been quarantined in different facilities and strict measures have been taken to avoid the spread of virus.

Police Commissioner BS Lokesh Kumar asked people at Hirebagewadi to cooperate with the local administration. “The government is making medicines, essential commodities and other emergency requirements available to the people, besides providing fodder for animals. Ration will be distributed to all households in the 10 containment zones in the district,’’ Deputy Commissioner SB Bommanahalli said. Reports of 175 people from the town are still awaited.

The town has recorded a total of 36 out of 72 cases registered in the district. A mobile clinic has been launched in Hirebagewadi, while two more will be started soon, he said. “Efforts are on to provide ration and essential commodities to 3,000 families in the town. Families that are better off should help the poor in case the district administration is unable to provide essentials to every household,” he requested.