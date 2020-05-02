Hubballi cops attack case: HC grants bail only to women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition of 17 people who allegedly attacked police personnel on Covid-19 duty in Hubballi Town police station limits. Dismissing the bail petition of Khaja and 16 others, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar granted bail to Shabana M Ron and five other women as they have small children.

The judge imposed the condition that they should not come out of their houses till the lockdown is lifted, and if they do, their bail will be automatically cancelled. He said that the government had issued instructions for effective control of the pandemic for the public good. “If the petitioners violated those instructions and attacked the police, their conduct is not commendable.

Therefore, until the entire matter is investigated by police, I don’t think the petitioners are entitled to bail,” the judge noted. The women are to be released on bail by obtaining a bond of Rs 50,000 from each one of them, and a surety for like sum. All 23 accused, residents of Aralikatte Colony in Hubballi, moved the high court seeking bail in relation to case registered by police in the first week of April. The accused had allegedly assembled illegally and thrown stones and bricks at the police who tried to disburse the mob.