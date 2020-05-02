STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka looks to open up most activities

“The state will issue a detailed notification after looking into all these factors and the guidelines issued by the Central Government,” said a senior officer.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Central Government classifying only three districts in Karnataka as ‘red zones’, the State Government is preparing to open up all activities permitted as per the new guidelines issued by the Centre, after May 4. Permitted activities will be allowed only outside the containment zones or micro areas with high number of Covid-19 cases.

For instance, most activities hitherto not permitted may be allowed across the city, except in those areas where a high number of Covid-19 cases have been reported, like Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru districts have been categorised as ‘Red Zones’ by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for a period of one week after May 3.

Thirteen other districts — including Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, which have reported high number of Covid-19 positive cases — have been classified in the ‘Orange Zone’ and the remaining 14 in the Green Zone. However, as per the Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room report released on Friday evening, 14 districts have been classified as Red Zones. Bengaluru Rural, which was classified as ‘Red Zone’ by the Central Government, has been placed in the ‘Orange Zone’.

“The state will issue a detailed notification after looking into all these factors and the guidelines issued by the Central Government,” said a senior officer. The government is keen on opening up all activities, except those that are prohibited by the Central Government. Even within the Red Zones, some activities are allowed with restrictions and this will be looked into by the State Government, the officer said.

People above 65 years, kids below 10 shall stay at home 

In the Red Zones, some activities are allowed with restrictions, while in Orange and Green zones most of the activities are permitted, except limi-ted activities prohibited across the country. While easing restrictions outside the Red Zone districts, the Centre had made it clear that irrespective of the zoning, travel by air, rail, Metro, inter-state movement by road, schools, colleges and other educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, places of  large public gathering such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, will not be allowed to open.  It has also clarified that persons aged above 65 years and children aged below 10 years, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women shall stay at home, except for essential requirements.
 

