STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka may open liquor shops outside hotspots

The state government is keen to open liquor shops from Monday (May 4) as it is losing around Rs 60 crore revenue every day.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor, Drinking, Alcohol, Whiskey

Representational Image

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is keen to open liquor shops from Monday (May 4) as it is losing around Rs 60 crore revenue every day. Excise Minister H Nagesh said the government wants to open the shops after lockdown ends on Sunday, but they are waiting for the guidelines from the central government to take a final decision.

Now that the lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, the cash-strapped State government seems to be keen on opening liquor shops outside the containment areas.  “We are keen to open liquor shops, but we will abide by the MHA guidelines. We might consider opening liquor shops outside the containment area even in red zones,” the minister said.

“I am meeting the Chief Minister on Saturday. It is up to him to decide. I personally feel liquor shops should be allowed in non-containment areas across the State. Karnataka will have its own guidelines without crossing central guidelines,” he said. In 2019-20, the state excise department got revenue of more than Rs 20,000 crore and this year (2020-21), they have a  target of Rs 22,700 crore. But since there is no sale in the last 40 days, revenue collection has dried up. This means, they are left with less than 11 months to meet the target. Official sources said it is not possible as 40 days have already gone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor H Nagesh
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp