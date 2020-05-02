Karnataka may open liquor shops outside hotspots

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: The state government is keen to open liquor shops from Monday (May 4) as it is losing around Rs 60 crore revenue every day. Excise Minister H Nagesh said the government wants to open the shops after lockdown ends on Sunday, but they are waiting for the guidelines from the central government to take a final decision.

Now that the lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, the cash-strapped State government seems to be keen on opening liquor shops outside the containment areas. “We are keen to open liquor shops, but we will abide by the MHA guidelines. We might consider opening liquor shops outside the containment area even in red zones,” the minister said.

“I am meeting the Chief Minister on Saturday. It is up to him to decide. I personally feel liquor shops should be allowed in non-containment areas across the State. Karnataka will have its own guidelines without crossing central guidelines,” he said. In 2019-20, the state excise department got revenue of more than Rs 20,000 crore and this year (2020-21), they have a target of Rs 22,700 crore. But since there is no sale in the last 40 days, revenue collection has dried up. This means, they are left with less than 11 months to meet the target. Official sources said it is not possible as 40 days have already gone.