STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Late reporting a cause for most deaths: Panel

A 10-member State-Level Death Audit Committee on Covid-19 has found that delayed reporting and existing co-morbidities have been some of the primary causes for deaths in Karnataka. 

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (PHOTO | RAKESH KUMAR, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 10-member State-Level Death Audit Committee on Covid-19 has found that delayed reporting and existing co-morbidities have been some of the primary causes for deaths in Karnataka. 
At least 10-15 of the victims so far, had initially visited different hospitals before getting admitted at designated Covid-19 hospitals.

The committee has submitted an audit report based on the ‘verbal autopsy’ of 17 deceased patients to the government in three instalments. Another report on four other victims will be presented in a day or two. The committee is chaired by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sacchidananda. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “Our team of about 10 specialists including physicians, intensivists, pulmonologists and others have analysed each case to find out what improvements can be made in the treatment methods to save patients,” he said.“As we cannot conduct a postmortem in Covid-19 cases, a ‘verbal autopsy’, a kind of study on victims, is done by speaking to medical professionals, family members, 

primary contacts, etc, who had managed the case, to understand the clinical manifestation of every case and use that data to predict future trends based on which further interventions in treatment and management strategies can be planned,” he explained. 

Researchers keen to take up study based on report 

“In most patients, delayed reporting has been a major cause of death along with co-morbid conditions,” pointed out another senior doctor on the committee. The team found that along with delayed reporting, all the victims had other health conditions — mainly hypertension, uncontrolled diabetes, cardiac, asthma and liver-related issues. In seven of the cases, confirmation of them being Covid-19 positive came after the death. Sources pointed out that two women, one from Gadag and another from Chikkaballapur, had recently undergone treatment for hip fracture, and that almost all the men who have died due to the disease were smokers.

“Most of them had reported to hospitals only after the infection worsened. The oxygen levels also dropped in a few cases and co-morbidities, along with age, also played a major role,” explained Dr Sacchidananda.
Researchers are also waiting to take up studies based on the audit report. For instance, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has taken up a project to study the ECG and ECHO readings of Covid-19 patients who were admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and Victoria Hosptial.

Institute director Dr C N Manjunath, who is a member of the State’s Covid-19 task force, said the functioning of vital organs is already compromised in those with co-morbidities. “Some patients were not able to tolerate superimposed pneumonia and went into septic shock. If these patients had reported earlier to hospitals, their chances of recovery may have been better,” he said. Among the recommendations made by the audit team are to ensure that the pulse oximetry is checked early and to provide patients with oxygen, early incubation, putting them early on ventilators. “There are many other guidelines we have recommended,” Dr Sacchidananda said.

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “We will release the audit report to the media soon and we have already begun implementing the committee’s recommendations. Changes will also be made in the treatment. Tele ICUs in all Covid-19 hospitals, even in other districts, are being monitored and expert advise is given from Bengaluru.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp