International powerlifter from Udupi digs well for water needs

UDUPI: She isn’t well-versed in it: of digging a well. But this 33-year-old achiever dug a 25-foot deep well along with her brothers and nephews and ensured that there will be no scarcity of water during this summer for her family.

For international powerlifter Akshatha Poojary Bola in Karkala taluk, who has won several gold medals in international championships, the lockdown turned into an occasion to work out to maintain her fitness.

Akshatha used to trek for about 10 minutes to bring water from a nearby site during the peak summer months.

Her nephew Sumith, who is in 9th standard, triggered the project to dig a well near their house by drawing a circle and motivated the family to take up the task. Akshatha’s brothers Arun, Ashok and Aravind started digging the well. Akshatha’s job was to remove the soil from the pit. This work began on April 18 and the water sprung in the well on April 24 evening.

As Akshatha Poojary could not continue her practice at Veeramaruthi Vyayama Shaale, Kinnigoli, due to lockdown, this work involving manual labour made her happy. Akshatha told TNIE that they engaged in digging the well from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm with half an hour lunch break. ‘’There was a tree which gave us some shade, so we did not get too tired. My nephew, 20-year-old Sushanth, also joined our venture and finally we have a well of our own now,’’ she said.

After completing her post-graduation in Human Resource Development (MHRD) from Alva’s College, Moodbidri, in 2010, her dream of getting a job in Indian Railways (under sports quota) did not materialise. However, she managed to get a job as a data entry operator (on contract basis) at NMPT, Mangaluru.

Akshatha said that the well will be dug a little deeper next week as soft mud has collapsed a bit.

“We have decided to contract the job of placing pre-cast concrete rings in the well to an outsider, so that this well will continue to help us in the future,’’ she said. Akshatha, has been investing all her time in powerlifting since 2008, is waiting to participate in the state-level powerlifting championship scheduled to be held in August.

