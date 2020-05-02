Soon, you can get veggies via post 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to farmers looking at dispatching their produce to consumers in the face of the lockdown restrictions, the Karnataka Postal Circle has launched an initiative which enables cultivators to send their produce to recipients via parcels booked at post offices, across the state. This novel move was launched, following the overwhelming response received for the dispatch of mango parcels, which began a fortnight ago.

Billed ‘Farmers Post’, perishable products can be dispatched after seeking consent from the Superintendent of Post Offices in different areas, said Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo.“Farmers cannot directly approach post offices without the consent for the dispatch from the Superintendent’s office.

This is because an assessment needs to be made if the perishables would reach their destinations in good condition, bearing in mind the distance and time involved. This initiative has been announced only in the interest of farmers, who are struggling with stocks on hand in this time of crisis,” he explained. Meanwhile, hearing about the mango delivery launched within Bengaluru, Mahesh Rampuram, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh, approached the post office at Gadag on Thursday, and wanted organic mangoes to be sent in bulk to Bengaluru.

The scheme was functional only in the state capital, but the Postal Superintendent at Gadag took the initiative to help the farmer. The demand for the door delivery of mangoes within Bengaluru – launched on April 17 as a tie-up with the Karnataka Mango Development and Marketing Board – has turned out to be a big draw. Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, S Rajendra Kumar told The New Indian Express that 29 tonnes of mangoes were delivered in the last two weeks. “A total of 9,682 parcels, each weighing 3 kg, were delivered across the city. On April 25 alone, a record 2,118 parcels were door-delivered,” he said. This was possible due to an IT tool developed by an in-house software developer, Anand.