STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soon, you can get veggies via post 

This is because an assessment needs to be made if the perishables would reach their destinations in good condition, bearing in mind the distance and time involved.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Some horticulturists were forced to destroy their produce due to the lack of customers causing them huge losses during the lockdown

Some horticulturists were forced to destroy their produce due to the lack of customers causing them huge losses during the lockdown | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to farmers looking at dispatching their produce to consumers in the face of the lockdown restrictions, the Karnataka Postal Circle has launched an initiative which enables cultivators to send their produce to recipients via parcels booked at post offices, across the state. This novel move was launched, following the overwhelming response received for the dispatch of mango parcels, which began a fortnight ago.

Billed ‘Farmers Post’, perishable products can be dispatched after seeking consent from the Superintendent of Post Offices in different areas, said Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo.“Farmers cannot directly approach post offices without the consent for the dispatch from the Superintendent’s office.

This is because an assessment needs to be made if the perishables would reach their destinations in good condition, bearing in mind the distance and time involved. This initiative has been announced only in the interest of farmers, who are struggling with stocks on hand in this time of crisis,” he explained. Meanwhile, hearing about the mango delivery launched within Bengaluru, Mahesh Rampuram, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh, approached the post office at Gadag on Thursday, and wanted organic mangoes to be sent in bulk to Bengaluru. 

The scheme was functional only in the state capital, but the Postal Superintendent at Gadag took the initiative to help the farmer. The demand for the door delivery of mangoes within Bengaluru – launched on April 17 as a tie-up with the Karnataka Mango Development and Marketing Board – has turned out to be a big draw. Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, S Rajendra Kumar told The New Indian Express that 29 tonnes of mangoes were delivered in the last two weeks. “A total of 9,682 parcels, each weighing 3 kg, were delivered across the city. On April 25 alone, a record 2,118 parcels were door-delivered,” he said. This was possible due to an IT tool developed by an in-house software developer, Anand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp