Special teams to identify people with breathing difficulties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday announced the formation of special health survey teams to identify more people suffering from breathing difficulties. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the teams will comprise of government and aided school teachers.

The BBMP and health department officials have identified some people suffering from SARI and ILI. They and their family members will be tested by the teams allotted at special booths to be set up in each ward of the city.

“The teams will start operating from May 2 and details of the health safety officials and their booths have been posted on the BBMP website for citizens to verify,” the commissioner said. BBMP has requested citizens to cooperate and warned people not to attack the officials, failing which, offenders will be booked as per the Disaster Management Act.