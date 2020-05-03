Battle Belagavi: Cured cases up, new positives down

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Here is a piece of good news for the people of the district, as the number of patients getting cured of Covid-19, is increasing day after day. The rate of new cases is also on the decline. On Saturday, five more patients who recovered and tested negative were discharged from the designated hospital in the city.

Medical director of Belagavi Institute of Medical Science (BIMS) Dr Vinay Dastikop said, “P-282, P-285, P-286, P-288 and P-283 have all been discharged.”

Meanwhile, another person from Hirebagewadi tested positive on Saturday. The patient — P-596 — is a 23-year-old youth from Hirebagewadi village, who was the secondary contact of P-128. With this new case, the total number has increased to 73. Among them, 15 have recovered and one person has died.