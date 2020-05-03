Coronavirus: Six people including minor girl test positive in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI (KARNATAKA): Although residents of Kalaburagi were briefly relieved to not see any coronavirus cases on Saturday, 6 patients tested positive on Sunday afternoon.

As per the report, a 13-year-old girl (P-602) and 54-year-old man (P-603) tested positive, both contacts of patient no. 532. This patient 532, was the contact of another, patient no. 425, who inturn was the contact of patient no. 396. Patient 396 is the contact of patient 205 who is a cloth merchant from Mominpura locality and died a few days ago. He spread the infection to 28 people in the district.

Another person of 41-year-old male (P-604) who was admitted with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) case was also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A 35-year-old female, 78-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were admitted with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms and later got confirmed as tested positive cases.

The number of positive patients have increased to 61 in Kalaburagi including 5 deaths and 18 persons who were cured and discharged from the hospital till date.

In the bulletin released by Kalaburagi district administration, it has been said that throat swab samples were collected from 4541 persons of Kalaburagi from March 9 to May 1 and sent for testing. Of them, 4056 tested negative and 61 were tested positive. 38 people are taking treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital.

765 people have been identified as primary contacts, 2588 people as secondary contacts. 1338 people have been kept in home quarantine and 70 people have been isolated in the hospital. 17 localities of the district have been identified as active containment zones.