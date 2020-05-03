STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hic, hic hurrah! Booze sales to resume from Monday

If you see big queues from Monday in front of certain shops, with people duly standing 6 feet apart from each other, these are the customers come to buy their ‘cheering’ commodity.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

liquor drinking

Image for representational purpose only ( Express Illustration)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: If you see big queues from Monday in front of certain shops, with people duly standing 6 feet apart from each other, these are the customers come to buy their ‘cheering’ commodity. Get ready to buy booze as liquor shops are set to reopen from Monday across the State. Conditions apply. Mind you, these are only takeaway sales. Karnataka will see sales after 40 days of dryness. The state government was under pressure to reopen liquor shops. Excise is the biggest revenue generator.

CL-11C (state-run retails shops such as MSIL) and CL-2 (retail shops only for selling liquor) will be opened from 9am to 7pm. An order in this regard will be issued with conditions, said Excise Minister Nagesh. Speaking to TNSE, the minister said that as per the orders of the Union government, the state government decided to open all the MSIL outlets and wine -liquor shop across the State, except in containment zones. He said MSIL and liquor shops will be opened in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and other places too, but not in the containment areas.

The minister also clarified that restaurants, pubs and liquor shops in the mall will not be allowed to open, and people can purchase any quantity of liquor. Bringing cheer to tipplers, he said there is absolutely no shortage of stock in Karnataka. The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited will be allowed to function, he said. He said instructions will be given to excise officials to permit opening of MSIL outlets and liquor shops (only parcel service), in safer places within the districts identified as red zone. Nagesh said orders will be issued that compulsorily six feet social distancing should be maintained in all the shops, that sellers and customers should wear masks.

Liquor shops to be checked daily

The excise officials were asked to check on day-to-day basis and submit a report in detail. If any liquor shop violated the conditions, action will be initiated, he said. Nagesh also said strict measures to check illicit liquor sale across the state will continue.

Revenue loss The minister said that due to the ban on liquor, so far the state government has lost Rs 3,000 crore in revenue and the annual revenue generation expected is Rs 23,000 crore. Opening of liquor shops will bring financial stability in the state to some extent, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp