IISc launches web portal to bring coronavirus researchers together

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has created a onestop reference point for ongoing projects on Covid-19, both for within and outside the institution.

Published: 03rd May 2020

By PEARL MARIA D ’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has created a one-stop reference point for ongoing projects on Covid-19, both for within and outside the institution. Just like ‘open-source’ is a norm today among global researchers, due to scattered expertise and limited time, all research on the IISc portal is also open source. Researchers are finding it difficult to source assistance and information, as well as to disseminate the results of their work.

IISc’s portal consolidates and presents all its ongoing Covid- 19-related projects and invites people with necessary expertise to collaborate with other research teams. Until Saturday, IISc had hosted about 17 projects on the portal, with varying degrees of novelty.

One can access the portal using the link, https://covid19. iisc.ac.in/ Meanwhile, recent research at IISc includes 3Dprinted valves for split use of ventilators to serve multiple patients, a recombinant subunit vaccine for SARSCoV- 2, Coswara: speech and sound-based diagnostics, Covid-19 automatic phase analysis, and cyclone separator design for compressor exit flow oil and dust particle cleanup.

There is also access to other research work, such as GoCoronaGo — a contact tracing app and network analytics, projection of short-term and district-level medical inventory, mobile diagnostic testing lab for Covid-19, modelling of epidemic spread in Indian urban conditions, N95 mask renewal and testing, open source aerosol shield for intubation and anaesthesia, oxygen concentrator, and Project Praana, an open source ventilator development and UV-based disinfecting device.

