Teachers under VTU to get back to their institutes at 1/3 strength from May 4

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vishveshvaraya Technological University (VTU) administration in a circular on Saturday has instructed among others, a third of the teaching staff and non-teaching staff respectively to report back to work and start functioning with effect from May 4.

All principals, directors, deans and Heads of departments or chairpersons are also beckoned back to their respective institute. Also, the said persons are supposed to follow the standard operating protocol issued by the ministry of health and family welfare.

In a circular on Saturday, VTU registrar added that in case of exigencies, the institutes must take appropriate decisions, and also put the onus on the colleges to arrange for duty passes from the government if required.

Teachers will continue to review the online sessions already held and continue the same till May 31.

To continue their hands on approach of study, the teachers are asked to prepare demo videos of the laboratory experiments and upload them on the college website, to help students stay ready for practical examinations.

Exemptions are given to those above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women in certain conditions.

Teachers and non teaching staff are expected to wear a mask compulsorily during work and travel, and will be checked with an infrared thermometer.

'Academic calendar to be out soon'

The wheels of the academic year seems to start moving slowly for the university, as inistitutes are advised to evaluate the internal marks of the final semester projects using skype or other meeting applications. While final year project work can be finalised on the basis of secondary data, design, and other such measures. It said that the academic and examination calendar will be released shortly based on government of Karnataka and UGC guidelines.