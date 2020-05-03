With 12 positives, Karnataka enters 600 zone, 2 dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stepped into 600- plus cases on Saturday, with 12 new positive cases bringing the total tally to 601. Two people died — one each from Bidar district and Bengaluru Urban, taking the toll in the state to 25. An 82-year-old male from Bidar admitted on April 27 evening with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died on April 28. His test results which have come now show that he was positive for Covid-19.

The second fatality was a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, renal failure, multiple myeloma on chemotherapy and admitted with complaint of breathlessness in Bengaluru on April 30. He died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest at the designated hospital. While no new cases were recorded in Bengaluru Urban on Friday, four cases were recorded on Saturday. Of them, a 38-year-old female, 26-year-old female and 30-year-old male were contacts of Patient 565 who was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness(ILI) and tested positive.

Another case was of a 32-year-old female who was contact of Patient 444. Two cases were recorded in Vijayapura — a 22-year-old male and 45-year-old male who were contacts of Patient 221. Tumakuru too had two fresh cases — a 40-year-old male and 29-year-old female who were contacts of Patient 535 and Patient 553 respectively. A 23-year-old male in Belagavi was a secondary contact of Patient 128 and tested positive. In Bagalkot district, a 45-year-old female, contact of Patient 381, tested positive. Twenty were discharged on Saturday, taking the tally to 271.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “In the past seven days, the state has recorded 101 positive cases and the number of discharged patients is 113. Positive cases on an average per day were 14 while the discharges patient per day on an average came to 16. In Nanjangud-Mysuru cases, we have had 68% of patients discharged, which is a good number.”

Randon sample testing is being done in two containment zones — Hongasandra and Padarayanapura. At Hongasandra, 72 were tested and all results were negative while in Padarayanapura, 96 people were tested, of whom three were positive. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, said that with the increase in number of SARI cases testing positive for Covid-19, the health department is working on it and tracing the source of contact of the affected person.