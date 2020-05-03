STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 21 fresh cases, Karnataka's Davangere becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:37 PM

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DEVANGERE: It was a shocking Sunday for people of Davangere. As the number of COVID-19 patients suddenly took a giant leap with the reporting of 21 fresh cases. This took the total number of patients in the district to 31 from 10.

Giving the information about the sudden spurt in the cases, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi on Sunday evening said out of 31 cases, two were cured while one died. The 28 active cases are undergoing treatment at Chigateri District Hospital's isolation ward.

Mahantesh said it is still unknown how the infection got spread and social teams have been formed to assess the spread of COVID-19 in the Jali Nagar area.

Out of the 166 'Category A' high-risk samples sent to Shivamogga's VRDL for testing, only 37 were put under the scope and 21 among them returned positive. The same has been ratified by National Insititue of Virology in Pune, he added.

"We have to establish the relationship of the patients, their primary and secondary contacts and then isolate them. Our police, health department workers are on the ground to trace them and isolate them", he said.

Member of Parliament GM Siddeshwara said that it was very sad to know that out of 37 samples, 21 turned positive. He said Davangere would now be categorised as orange or red zone.

The MP has directed the district administration to strictly impose movement restrictions in Davangere, and seal Jali Nagar, Basha Nagar and other areas where positive cases have been reported. No person should come out and essentials should be supplied to the doorstep on demand,  in order to prevent further spread of the dreadful viral disease.

