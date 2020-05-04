STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After nudge, Karnataka government waives travel fare for labourers

Yediyurappa on Sunday finally announced free bus travel for them within the state. Poor labourers will be allowed free travel in State Transport Corporation buses till Tuesday. 

Published: 04th May 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers leave for their natives from Majestic busstand in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after a barrage of media reports and opposition protests on the plight of migrant workers, who were being forced to shell out exorbitant fares to get back home, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday finally announced free bus travel for them within the state. Poor labourers will be allowed free travel in State Transport Corporation buses till Tuesday. 

The State Government’s decision to waive the fares for migrant workers came minutes after the state Congress unit offered to hand over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to KSRTC towards the expenses of migrant workers.

“After noticing the plight of daily-wage workers and migrant labourers, we have decided to let them travel for free for three days till Tuesday. They will be allowed to travel from district headquarters to their respective towns in KSRTC buses. The government will bear its cost,” the CM said in a statement. 

BSY appeals to workers

CM Yediyurappa also appealed to workers not to gather in large numbers at the bus stations and to maintain social distancing for their safety.

Ahead of the CM’s announcement, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the party will pay for the migrant workers’ tickets.

“We have been asking the government to ensure free travel of migrants who are already suffering financially. If the government is not able to do it, then Congress will. We are handing over Rs 1 crore to KSRTC to cover the travel cost of the migrants. We will provide more funds if necessary,” DK Shivakumar said.

The state-run KSRTC, however, refused to accept the cheque and asked for it to be donated to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka Lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp