Death toll increases to 26 in Karnataka; 28 new COVID-19 cases reported

Published: 04th May 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

While migrant workers are allowed to travel they are being home quarantined for safety reasons.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 56-year old man from Kalaburagi became the 26th COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, as the state reported 28 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 642, the Health Department said on Monday.

The deceased was a known case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted on April 29 with complaints of cough and fever, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

His chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis and he died at designated hospital in Kalaburagi, it said.

"Twenty-eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 642 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 26 deaths and 304 discharges," the bulletin said.

Interestingly, 21 out of 28 new cases are from Davangere.

While one of them is with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), rest are all contacts of patients already tested positive.

Of the remaining, two each are from Mandya and Kalaburagi, and one each from Chikkaballapura, Haveri and Vijayapura.

Three of them are with travel history to Mumbai and one to Hyderabad, remaining three are contacts of patients tested positive.

