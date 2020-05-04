STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka extends free bus service to migrants by two days

CM BS Yediyurappa had on Sunday made the bus travel free for the poor and limited it to three days i.e., till Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

All KSRTC buses are seen parked at the Yashwantpur bus stand in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown

Representational image. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Monday decided to extend its free bus travel by two more days more number of migrant workers have registered to go back to their native places.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that migrant workers will be allowed to travel free of cost on State transport corporation buses till Thursday.

The CM had on Sunday made the bus travel free for the poor and limited it to three days i.e., till Tuesday.

On Monday morning, a huge number of migrant workers queued up at the bus stops to return home. Seeing the prevailing situation, the Chief Minister, in a bid to avoid crowding, extended the facility till Thursday.

On Sunday, As many as 951 KSRTC buses started ferrying about  30,000 people, mostly poor labourers and migrant workers, to districts. Similarly, on Monday, about 1500 people had started their journey via road in 550 buses from Bengaluru and 400 buses. Earlier on Saturday, about 16,400 passengers had returned to various destinations across the state on 550 buses, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSY migrant workers KSRTC lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp