Karnataka extends free bus service to migrants by two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Monday decided to extend its free bus travel by two more days more number of migrant workers have registered to go back to their native places.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that migrant workers will be allowed to travel free of cost on State transport corporation buses till Thursday.

The CM had on Sunday made the bus travel free for the poor and limited it to three days i.e., till Tuesday.

On Monday morning, a huge number of migrant workers queued up at the bus stops to return home. Seeing the prevailing situation, the Chief Minister, in a bid to avoid crowding, extended the facility till Thursday.

On Sunday, As many as 951 KSRTC buses started ferrying about 30,000 people, mostly poor labourers and migrant workers, to districts. Similarly, on Monday, about 1500 people had started their journey via road in 550 buses from Bengaluru and 400 buses. Earlier on Saturday, about 16,400 passengers had returned to various destinations across the state on 550 buses, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.