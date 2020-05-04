STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on day 1 of lockdown 3.0

Two women with travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra tested positive from Mandya, aged 20 and 19 years respectively.

Published: 04th May 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers leave for their natives from Majestic busstand in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we enter day 1 of lockdown 3.0 with partial lifting of restriction, Karnataka registered 7 new COVID-19 patients on Monday afternoon. 

The cases include 1 from Chikkaballapura, 2 from Mandya, 1 from Haveri, 1 from Vijayapura and 2 from Kalaburagi. This brings the total upto 642 cases.

A 30-year-old man from Chikkaballapura, who was the contact of patient no. 586, tested positive.

Two women with travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra tested positive from Mandya, aged 20 and 19 years respectively. 

A 32-year-old man from Savanuru in Haveri tested positive after travelling to Mumbai. 

A 62-year-old woman from Vijayapura, who was the secondary contact of patient 228 tested positive.

A 36-year-old woman from Kalauragi who was the contact of patient no. 604 and a 37-year-old man from Chincholi, Kalaburagi with travel history to Hyderabad, Telangana both tested positive on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 cases Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp