Seven new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on day 1 of lockdown 3.0

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we enter day 1 of lockdown 3.0 with partial lifting of restriction, Karnataka registered 7 new COVID-19 patients on Monday afternoon.

The cases include 1 from Chikkaballapura, 2 from Mandya, 1 from Haveri, 1 from Vijayapura and 2 from Kalaburagi. This brings the total upto 642 cases.

A 30-year-old man from Chikkaballapura, who was the contact of patient no. 586, tested positive.

Two women with travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra tested positive from Mandya, aged 20 and 19 years respectively.

A 32-year-old man from Savanuru in Haveri tested positive after travelling to Mumbai.

A 62-year-old woman from Vijayapura, who was the secondary contact of patient 228 tested positive.

A 36-year-old woman from Kalauragi who was the contact of patient no. 604 and a 37-year-old man from Chincholi, Kalaburagi with travel history to Hyderabad, Telangana both tested positive on Monday.