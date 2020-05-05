62-year-old woman dies due to coronavirus in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Within 24 hours of testing positive the P640 succumbed to novel coronavirus in the district on Tuesday.

The P640 is a 62-year-old woman contracted virus from P228, who tested positive earlier, and had comorbidities including Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). She was on ventilator support at the government hospital.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The district administration confirmed her death due to COVID-19. With this the total deaths due to pandemic virus spiked to three, where all deaths reported in less than a month and belong to same locality.

The previous two deaths are of P257 and P374 and the active cases reduced to 25 in the district.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil had said, "The health condition of sexagenarian is not stable as she has comorbidities and being treated on ventilator support in Intensive Care Unit."

A total of 47 cases reported, where 19 recovered and three deceased.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal said, "The 62-year-old COVID-19 patient was in critical condition when she tested positive. She has failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed early morning. The final rites will be performed following the guidelines of disaster management and taking consent of the family members. The allowing of family members during the final rites will be decided by the Deputy Commissioner," stated SP Agarwal.