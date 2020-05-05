STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Crucial week ahead, warns health official

The next one week will be crucial in the state’s fight against the coronavirus, warn health officials, as they urge people to continue social distancing, use masks and observe quarantine measures.

Published: 05th May 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pourakarmikas return home after a hard day at work in Bengaluru, where lockdown restrictions were eased, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next one week will be crucial in the state’s fight against the coronavirus, warn health officials, as they urge people to continue social distancing, use masks and observe quarantine measures.
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told TNIE, “The next week is a testing time for all of us, to decide how the state is moving forward in terms of number of cases. The department is doing its best and has made several arrangements.” 

Officials are now concerned about possible community spread, if the public doesn’t follow self-discipline and hygiene. “What we do now will determine whether we are able to continue the momentum at a lower exponential, or if it will flare up and result in a surge in cases. So far, we are well-positioned. What we do, how we do it and how we go into the next few days and weeks, will determine the overall result,” Pandey explained.

A senior doctor who’s monitoring the Covid situation in the state said, “It also depends on the people’s compliance with government directives. The only solution to tackle the coronavirus crisis lies in maintaining social distance, wearing masks, washing hands and using sanitiser. During the lockdown, the health department was well prepared, but if people don’t cooperate it might all go down the drain,” he warned.

Agreeing with this, Pandey said the key to prevent community outbreak or cluster transmission lies in effective social discipline, and the Karnataka government has done its best to ensure that people follow quarantine rules. “Community outbreak depends on the returnees’ ability to exercise self-discipline while home quarantined. SARI cases are also being strictly monitored. People who have come from other states and districts will also be closely monitored,” he explained. 

Meanwhile, senior epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu said, “Lockdown is a form of imposed discipline, and pretty severe at that. But now, we have to move into personal discipline. It is something we have to adopt as a matter of daily routine for some time to come. This is changing even in the green zone. While we may be getting back to work, the way we interact with our colleagues in office or move on the streets – all this is going to change. I think we have been prepared for the change.”

Bioethics researcher Anant Bhan was critical about the relaxation of lockdown norms and the government’s handling of the situation. “It’s not done. If the government wants revenue, if should ensure better planning too. Is excise revenue more important than public health? Social distance norms must be followed. The government can’t do this and later put the onus on the people,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp