Recoveries outnumber infections in hotspots

In Bagalkot, the discharged patients are a 65-year-old male and a 48-year-old female, residents of Old Bagalkot town, and a 47-year-old man from Jamkhandi.

Seven patients who recovered were discharged from hospitals in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts on Monday | express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT, VIJAYAPURA: There is hope that the twin districts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura are turning the corner, after a rash of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks had kept the administration and people on tenterhooks. The recovery rate is now higher than the infection rate, with 17 patients recovering in the past week, while eight tested positive in the same period.

On Monday, Vijayapura saw four patients being discharged while Bagalkot recorded three recoveries. Vijayapura’s recovered patients are three women, aged 25, 47 and 34, and a 10-year-old boy, all from the same locality. With this, the district’s total active cases are down to 26, while 19 have recovered and two are deceased.

In Bagalkot, the discharged patients are a 65-year-old male and a 48-year-old female, residents of Old Bagalkot town, and a 47-year-old man from Jamkhandi. It is also Jamkhandi’s first recovery, which has another nine active cases. With these recoveries, Bagalkot’s cases are down to 19, with 13 patients discharged, and one deceased. 

New case in ICU
Vijayapura city recorded one fresh case after a gap of 24 hours. A 62-year-old woman contracted the virus from an earlier patient, who has since recovered, and is from a containment zone. With this, the total positive cases inched to 47 in the district. Deputy Commissioner YS Patil said, “The sexagenarian who tested positive on Monday has comorbidities, including Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). She was moved to the ICU and is on ventilator. The patient is responding to treatment and her health condition is stable. Doctors are taking special care of the patient.”

