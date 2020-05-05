Self-declaration mandatory for IT-BT firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To enable industrial operations to restart, the state government has decided to allow industries to operate in rural areas of unaffected districts. These units should submit a self-declaration to district authorities, stating that they would adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure. The government has allowed IT and ITeS firms to operate in urban areas and all industries in rural areas outside containment areas in red, orange and green zones.

These entities should submit the Covid19 self-declaration form on www.kum.karnataka.gov.in before operations. Companies have to declare that wearing a face cover is compulsory, social distancing will be followed at workplace, during lunch break and transportation, among others.