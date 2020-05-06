‘App, aggressive testing is key right now’

BOSKY KHANNA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that there is no spike in the number of Covid- 19 cases in the state after easing of lockdown norms, the health department has decided to conduct aggressive testing of all citizens. The department has decided to combine technology with traditional methods to achieve its goal. Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, told TNIE that along with testing people with co-morbidity and symptoms similar to Covid- 19, the department has also started using the Apthamitra app.

This app will be used, along with surveillance and technological interventions, to track people. Apart from this, the department will start making calls to people across the state to collect their details. Akhtar said SMSs, WhatsApp messages and even emails will be sent out to citizens, which will shed light on whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic, and also keep a check on their health status. The department has requested citizens to cooperate.

The department has also created a data pool of all comorbidities. Health officials are being sent to people’s houses to check on them, as well as to conduct surveys. In many districts, this exercise has already been completed, informed Akhtar. Health officials told TNIE that this period - after the relaxation of the lockdown - is the most crucial, and aggressive testing and contact tracing is key right now.