STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government hikes liquor tax by 17 per cent to support COVID-19 relief

The announcement on hike was made by CM BS Yediyurappa while announcing an economic relief package to farmers, weavers, construction workers, MSMEs and workers from the unorganised sector. 

Published: 06th May 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a tax hike of 17 per cent on liquor in the state. Two days after liquor shops were allowed to open owing to easing of lockdown restrictions, chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced hike in excise taxes. 

The special 11 per cent 'COVID19 fees' comes in addition to 6 per cent hike on excise that the state government had announced in its budget for 2020-2021 taking the total hike in taxes to 17 per cent. The announcement on hike was made byCM BS Yediyurappa while announcing an economic relief package to farmers, weavers, construction workers, MSMEs and workers from the unorganised sector. 

On May 5, second day of liquor sales, Karnataka had sold 36.37 lakh litres of IML worth Rs 182 crores and 7.02 lakh litres of beer worth Rs 15 crore. In all Rs 197 crore worth liquor was sold in the state on Tuesday. A cash strapped Karnataka hopes to generate additional revenue with increased tax hike on liquor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka liquor tax Karnataka government COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka lockdown Karntaaka alochol
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp