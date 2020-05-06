STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt lays down SOPs for 10,823 international evacuees

If negative the first time, they will continue to stay in the hotel and tested again on fifth and seventh day.

home quarantine seal

A doctor stamping a migrant worker for home quarantine in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Health and Family Welfare Department has laid down a detailed 20-page Standard Operating Procedure for the 10,823 passengers including 4,408 tourists and visitors, 3,074 students, 2,748 migrants and professionals and 557 ship crew, who will return to Karnataka from different countries starting May 8. In the first batch, 6,100 people will arrive.

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said,” They will land in Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports as well as Karwar and Mangaluru seaports. Health teams will screen them and symptomatic passengers will be taken to isolation hospitals like KC general, CV Ramanagar General Hospital. We have given a choice of hotels, identified by BBMP, to international passengers where they can stay.” Passengers who are asymptomatic will be taken to hotels.

“Information about those arriving will be collected and they will have to compulsorily download Aarogya Setu, Quarantine Watch and Apthamitra apps. Swab samples will be taken from symptomatic passengers on the fifth, seventh and 12th day. They will have to stay in isolation hospitals for 14 days. Asymptomatic people in hotels will also have their swabs drawn. If negative the first time, they will continue to stay in the hotel and tested again on fifth and seventh day. If they still test negative, they will be in-home quarantine for a week and report for 14 days,” Pandey explained.

