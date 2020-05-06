Karnataka man bites snake into pieces, booked under Wildlife Act

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A man in inebriated condition killed a snake by biting it in Kolar on Wednesday - an act that was recorded and went viral on social media platforms. Kolar District Conservator of Forest Chakrapani later took a suo motto case and arrested him, who was then produced before the KGF court and sent to judicial custody.

The viral video shows the man biting the animal into pieces while sitting on a bike in the middle of the road. According to villagers, the snake happened to cross the road when the man was returning to his village of Musturu in Mulbagal on Tuesday. He immediately got down from the vehicle, caught the animal and killed it, they said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Shiva Kumar and the reptile he killed was a rat snake which is protected under the Wild Life Act, Chakrapani told The New Indian Express.