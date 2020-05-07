STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll increases to 30 in Karnataka; total infections crosses 700 mark

The eight new cases reported include three from Davangere, indulging the deceased patient; also three from Kalaburagi, and one each from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district and Bengaluru urban.

Bengaluru coronavirus

Health officials check temperature of a child before letting her board specially-arranged buses to travel back to her native place in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 55-year old woman from Davanagere became the 30th COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where total number of infections has crossed 700 mark, with eight new positive cases being confirmed, the health department said on Thursday.

The deceased woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension, she was admitted with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was on ventilator, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

She died today at designated hospital in Davanagere, it said.

"Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon. Till date 701 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 363 discharges," the update said.

While four cases are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, three are with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and one is a SARI case.

Five among eight new cases are women and three are men.

